HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Hartsville man is facing two counts of attempted murder after allegedly firing several gunshots during a domestic dispute, including one that went through a window at the Hartsville Fire Department, authorities said.

William Sherquon Brunson Kelly Jr. of Hartsville was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident on Tuesday. City spokesperson Michelle Byers Brown said it was unrelated to the fire department.

The fire department was hit by the bullet at about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday when gunshot were fired from a vehicle in the 100 block of 7th Street, Brown said.

Interim Police Chief Byron Snellgrove said in a news release that the quick arrest was a result of teamwork.

“At the time of the incident our Firefighters were able to get a description of the possible vehicles involved,” Snellgrove said. “Which was immediately shared with all our officers. An observant officer on patrol located one of the vehicles and called in detectives who worked closely with our citizens and community to identify the parties involved.”

Snellgrove said the citizens of Hartsville will not tolerate that type of activity inside the city.

“We will continue to work closely with our community,” Snellgrove said. “Who are our eyes and ears, to stop crime on our streets by aggressively prosecuting those who commit them.”

Hartsville Fire Chief Jeff Burr said he was thankful no one was hurt and praised the teamwork of the two agencies to make the quick arrest.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Hartsville police at 843-383- 3011.