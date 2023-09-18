HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Hartsville has appointed a new police chief, according to a Facebook post.

Byron Snellgrove has been appointed as chief of police, the city said. The announcement was made by Hartsville City Manager Daniel Moore.

“We are pleased to welcome Chief Snellgrove to Hartsville to set a long-term direction for our police department,” Moore said in the post. “His time as interim police chief gave him great insight into our community and the department. In just a short time, he has made a strong, positive impact within the department and we look forward to seeing his leadership for the future.”

Snellgrove was named the interim police chief on May 8.

He worked in law enforcement for 37 years prior to joining the Hartsville Police Department, the city said. He started his career in 1986 with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Most recently, Snellgrove served as an advisor for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Council, along with being a keynote speaker for International Law Enforcement Conferences, according to the city. He was presented with the Order of the Palmetto by Gov. McMaster in 2021, which is the highest honor that the state bestows a civilian.

For more information on Snellgrove’s career background, click here.