HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A church in Darlington County is delivering home-cooked meals for Christmas.

Event coordinator Darrick Rhodes says the Hartsville Church of God is serving families who don’t have power and some who lost their homes in house fires, but he says there’s really no criteria.

“If somebody wants a plate or needs a plate, we want to give it to you,” he said.

The event is held every year at two different locations: Hartsville Church of God and McBee Scout Hut.

“I jumped out the first year, faithful that God was going to take care of business,” Rhodes said. “Because I didn’t have the finances to do all of this.”

Rhodes says they’ve been blessed every year with donations from locals, the town of McBee and other businesses.

Members were packing the meals in an assembly line.

“Somebody’s putting ham on plates, somebody’s scooping potatoes, somebody’s scooping macaroni, somebody’s scooping beans,” Rhodes said.

In 2022, Rhodes said they served 450 plates to five different counties. They hope to expand those numbers this year.

“I want there to be more of an impact throughout the year,” he said. “I know there’s more of a need than just Christmas.”

For those interested in donating, contact Rhodes at 843-517-0592 or the Hartsville Church of God at 843-383-4697.