HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics announced Tuesday that they received a $10,000 grant from Trane Technologies which will be used for scholarships for students to attend the school’s summer programs.

According to a news release, the school’s summer programs offer students a unique opportunity to engage in hands-on educational experiences across a wide range of subjects.

“Our commitment to a sustainable future includes supporting programs like this one that introduce students to new possibilities and help create opportunity for all,” said Jacy Kocan, Trane Technologies Global Corporate Citizenship Administrator.

Through these programs, students are exposed to innovative teaching methods and cutting-edge technologies, fostering their curiosity and passion for science, mathematics and engineering, the release stated.

“Our new partnership with Trane Technologies and their belief in the GSSM mission will allow for more talented and motivated students to explore exciting STEM educational opportunities,” GSSM President Danny Dorsel said.

The grant from Trane Technologies will enable GSSM to offer scholarships to deserving students who may not otherwise have the means to participate.

The release stated that the partnership allows GSSM to meet its goal of equipping the next generation with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in STEM fields, to contribute to community growth, and to foster a bright future for South Carolina and beyond.

The public is asked to go to the school’s website www.scgssm.org or call 843-383-3901 for more information.