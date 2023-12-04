HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Normal operations have resumed at Hartsville High School after the school was placed under a “secure status” Monday morning because of a police investigation at the Middleton Apartments near the school, authorities said.

The action was taken “in an abundance of caution” after Hartsville police received a report of a gunshot at apartments behind the high school, the Darlington County School District said in a statement.

“In an abundance of caution, law enforcement placed the school and parking lot on a secure status,” the district said. “A few buses were rerouted to another school. Once law enforcement gave us the all-clear, the secure status was lifted, the buses dropped the students off at Hartsville High, and the school resumed normal operations.”

Hartsville police said officers were called to investigate a “possible shot” at the apartments but that there was “no issue in or around the school” and officers have left the area.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.