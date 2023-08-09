DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville High School math teacher was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal sexual misconduct with a student, according to a Darlington County School District spokesperson.

Obonyo Mathew Abongo was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center after his arrest and is awaiting a bond hearing. He was a member of Hartsville High School’s math department according to a Darlington County School District staff listing, which has since been removed.

The district released a statement saying:

“Yesterday the Hartsville Police Department arrested a Hartsville High School employee in regard to allegations he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a high school student in the Darlington County School District (DCSD). The safety of our students is our highest priority. The District is cooperating fully with the law enforcement investigation. The individual is no longer an employee of DCSD.”