HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — School administrators discovered a handgun in a student’s backpack Wednesday afternoon at Hartsville High School, according to the Darlington County School District.
The handgun was noticed by others at the school and concerns about it were shared with administrators quickly, DCSD said.
Law enforcement seized the weapon and placed the student under arrest, according to DCSD. The student is expected to face charges.
“The safety and security of our students and staff will always be our highest priority,” said Christopher McKagen, the communications specialist of the DCSD.
No additional information was immediately available.