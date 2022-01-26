Hartsville man accused of Medicaid fraud, South Carolina AG says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old Hartsville has been arrested and charged with Medicaid fraud, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Darrian Justin Love was charged with medical assistance provider fraud and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County on Tuesday after his arrest by the AG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. The fraud allegedly occurred while he worked at Cornerstone Support Service, according to information in an arrest warrant obtained by News13,
Between Jan. 2019 and Jan. 20, Wilson’s office said “Love knowingly caused false claims for payment to be filed with the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services by submitting fraudulent service notes for the counseling of children. These notes were then used to bill the SC Medicaid program for services that Love never provided to Medicaid beneficiaries in the Florence area of South Carolina.”
The charge is considered a Class A misdemeanor, meaning Love could be sentenced to no more than three years in prison and fined no more than $1,000, Wilson’s office said.