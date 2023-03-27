HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville man is accused of a child sex crime, according to police.
Danny Allen, 64, of Hartsville, was arrested Friday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, among other charges.
Police were called Wednesday to a hospital for a report of a sexual assault victim, according to a police report obtained by News13.
Allen was taken to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center and remained there as of Monday afternoon on a $50,000 bond, according to online booking records.
Due to the nature of this case, no other details will be provided.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.