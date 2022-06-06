HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 25-year-old Hartsville man is facing three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after authorities said that he distributed child sexual abuse material.

James Michael Dees, Jr. was arrested after the South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office received a tip that Dees was distributing the materials, according to an announcement. Dees was arrested on June 1.

The offense dates for the charges are June 28 and July 20, according to booking information. He received a $30,000 bond for each charge and has since been released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison for each count.