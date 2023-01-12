HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing weapons and theft charges after allegedly firing multiple gunshots inside the city limits of Hartsville, police said.

James Arnez Barrow-Heidt, 20, of Hartsville, is accused of firing at least two shots in the vicinity of the 500 block of Marlboro Avenue on Monday, according to a Hartsville police report. He initially denied firing any shots but later told officers that he fired a gun to “show off.”

Barrow-Heidt was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Monday after Hartsville police charged him with unlawful carrying of a weapon, discharging a firearm in city limits and receiving stolen goods. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office charged him with petty larceny and first-degree burglary.

During their investigation, Hartsville police talked to a woman who told officers that she owned a gun matching a description of the 9 mm handgun used by Barrow-Heidt and that it had been stolen when someone broke into her home. Because she did not live in the city, police advised her to file a report with the sheriff’s office.

As of Thursday morning, Barrow-Heidt remained in jail on bonds totaling $65,000, according to online jail records.

