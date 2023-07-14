HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old man charged with murder in a 2019 shooting in Hartsville has been found guilty and sentenced to 45 years in prison, according to Fourth Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers.

Freddy Ray Harris III shot Kurt Russell Scholl multiple times at a home on Racetrack Road and stole an SUV, authorities said.

He was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny when he was arrested in December 2019.

His trial was conducted this week.

