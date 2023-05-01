FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Florence.

Darnikius Trayvon Sutton, 31, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He will also have to serve five years of court-ordered supervision after his prison sentence.

Sutton was arrested after authorities raided his home in August and found and seized about 58 grams of methamphetamine, quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine, three firearms and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

The case was investigated by Hartsville police, The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.