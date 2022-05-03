HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 59-year-old man who attempted to rob a bank while he was in a passenger in a taxi will spend six years in prison, according to an announcement Tuesday afternoon from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina.

Angel Luis Masdeu, also known under the alias Angel Masdev, was charged with taxing a taxi on Feb. 25, 2021, to a Hartsville bank, telling the driver to go to a drive-thru lane and then placing an envelope containing a handwritten note demanding money into the tube. The note allegedly said he would kill people or blow up the bank if his demands were not met.

A teller activated the alarm, police found the taxi and Masdeu was arrested. Police have said the driver wasn’t involved.

Masdeu pleaded guilty to attempted bank robbery.

Judge Sherri Lydon has sentenced Masdeu to 72 months in federal prison. When released, he will spend three years of court-ordered supervision.