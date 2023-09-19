HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville Middle School student made a threat against the school during class Tuesday afternoon and will be charged, according to a spokesperson with Darlington County School District.

The teacher told a school administrator about the threat and the administrator informed the school resource officer. The student is no longer at the school and will be charged, the district said.

“The district and the Hartsville Police Department take all threats seriously and will respond accordingly,” the district said in a statement.

Count on News13 for updates.