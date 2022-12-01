HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County nursing home employee has been fired amid an abuse investigation, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

The investigation at the Morrell Nursing Home in Hartsville began on Nov. 16 after the nursing home received an “allegation of resident abuse,” according to Dianne H. Dennis, director of marketing and communications for Wilson Senior Care, the parent company of the nursing home. The name of the employee has not been released.

After getting the allegation, Wilson Senior Care immediately began an internal investigation and notified “the proper authorities,” Dennis said. The employee was suspended and later fired from their job.

“Wilson Senior Care has a zero tolerance policy for abuse,” according to Dennis, who said the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control are investigating.

DHEC confirmed that it is investigating an incident at the nursing home and provided the following statement:

“DHEC is aware of this matter and will be investigating. DHEC is required by state law to establish and enforce standards for the licensure, maintenance, and operation of nursing homes to ensure the safe and adequate treatment of individuals residing in those facilities. This includes ensuring nursing homes maintain and protect a resident’s right to be free from abuse, neglect, and exploitation.”

No additional information was immediately available. News13 has reached out to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office to get more information but has not heard back.

Wilson Senior Care operates three other skilled-nursing facilities in the Pee Dee region.

Count on News13 for updates.