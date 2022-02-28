HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly robbed the Refuel convenience store in Hartsville in January.

Dazor Douglas was arrested on Monday and booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, online jail records show.

Hartsville police responded to the store in the 600 block of 5th Street about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 21.



According to a police report, an employee told officers that a man pulled out a gun after approaching the counter with a drink, pointed it at the employee and said “give me all the money, fast.” The man then pointed the gun toward at least one other person before running out of the store, the report said.

No other information about his arrest was immediately available. Douglas remained in jail late Monday afternoon.

