Hartsville police charge man in New Year’s morning robbery at Taco Bell

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville police have charged a man in the New Year’s morning armed robbery of a Taco Bell restaurant.

Joseph Latrell Lewis McFadden was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing or presenting a firearm and discharging a firearm within city limits.

It happened about 12:45 a.m. at the Taco Bell at 907 S. Fifth St. in Hartsville. A police report obtained by News13 says a suspect ran out of the restaurant and got away before officers arrived.

According to the report, witnesses gave officers a description of the man and told them he came in the front door of the restaurant with a gun and went behind the counter. He then went into the kitchen and pointed the gun at an employee and made him get on the floor while demanding money.

Later, the report says, the suspect went into the back of the store and grabbed the store manager and placed the gun in his back while again demanding money. He also forced the manager to move around the store at gunpoint while trying to force him to get money out of a safe and cash registers.

According to the report, the suspect also “forcibly” brought a man who was trying to leave the restaurant back inside, and at one point held him at gunpoint during a struggle. After being told there was no money, the suspect ran out the front door and fired four shots into the air while running toward a gas station across the street.

Officers later recovered four shell casings outside the store, the report said. However, they were unable to locate the suspect until his arrest on Thursday.

McFadden’s bond was set at $143,000 cash or surety bond on the armed robbery charge, and he remains in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

McFadden was previously arrested by Hartsville police in September after he allegedly lied to an officer after assaulting him with a shotgun and calling him a racial slur because he wanted money after being robbed in a drug deal. He was released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond after that incident.