HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — At least two dozen shots were fired Monday night during a shooting in Hartsville.

Police responded at about 11:15 p.m. to Jasper Avenue after hearing that shots had been fired, according to an incident report. When authorities arrived, officers hear more gunshots near Marion Avenue — about two blocks away.

While going to the second scene, police tried to speak to a man, who then ran away, according to the report. He was later caught and found with an undisclosed amount of money in his hat.

The man said he was in a vehicle when he was shot at, according to the report. He said he didn’t know who was shooting at him.

About two dozen shell casing were found in the area and “a large quantity” of marijuana was found in the man’s car, according to the report.

There was another shooting in the city two hours later.