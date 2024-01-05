Editor’s note: Information in this story about the girl’s connection to the Hartsville area has been updated because of incorrect information originally provided by Hartsville police.

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Hartsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl might be in danger, according to city spokesperson Michelle Byers Brown.

Aaliyah Haven McClain, 15, was last seen leaving Hartsville High School Thursday at the end of the school day, police said.

Police said McClain was last seen getting into a black, four-door Chevrolet Silverado with a short bed. Police said the truck might be between a 2015 to 2017 model truck. The truck has a lift with black and gray rims.

McClain has ties to the Spartanburg area and might be headed there, police said, adding that she also might need medical care.

McClain is 5-foot-5 and weighs 135 lbs, police said. She has black hair with blue tips that fall just below her shoulders. McClain was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, black leggings, and white Nike shoes. She was last seen carrying a gray and teal bookbag with a pale pink purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 843-383-3011.