HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville police have obtained arrest warrants charging a man with eight counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting near the Byerly Park basketball courts in May.

Police are looking for Marquis Zamudi Carraway Hawkins in connection with the May 29 incident, according to a Hartsville police incident report. The report does not provide any additional information about Hawkins or his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Officers responded to the basketball courts after getting a report of shots fired. According to the report, witnesses said someone was shooting from a black sedan that drove away before officers arrived.

Police used surveillance cameras to identify a black Ford Expedition that drove through the park and pulled up to a stop sign at Washington Street near the basketball courts, the report said. A group of people on the courts then quickly dispersed before at least two people in the crowd began shooting toward Washington Street.

The shooters then got into a light-colored car, believe to have been between the model years 2013-16, and drove off, according to the report. Police found nearly 20 shell casings in the area and two more on the side of Washinton Street “where it appeared they returned fire at the shooters in the parking lot.”

The next day, officers talked to a woman who said her son was at the basketball courts when the shooting started and that the vehicle he had been driving, which had been parked near the courts, had been hit by a bullet. Police reported finding a bullet that went through the front passenger-side quarter-panel.

Several days later, the report said police searched a black Ford Expedition and found a shell casing inside the vehicle. The report does not say how police located the vehicle.

