HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville police officer was “shaken up but not badly injured” Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash, police said.

The crash, which involved another vehicle, happened about 11 a.m. in the area of North 5th Street near East Carolina Avenue, according to Hartsville police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No other details about the crash were immediately available. SCHP is handling the investigation.

