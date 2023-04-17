HARTSVILLE, S.C (WBTW) -– Jennifer Brown, a biology instructor at the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics in Hartsville, has been recognized as the STEM teacher of the year by the South Carolina Academy of Sciences.

Brown, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, joined the school’s staff in 2013 and quickly established herself as an instructor who combines instruction with real-world experiences. She has a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Mount Saint Joseph, and a Master of Science degree and a doctorate in botany from Miami University.

She teaches advanced placement courses in biology and three above-AP advanced elective courses, botany, marine biology, and molecular biology of the cell.

Her teaching trademark became challenging students to understand the interconnectedness of the world’s ecosystems through careful observation and study. Her teachings transcend the classroom.

She often teaches at Kalmia’s Gardens, which is Coker University’s botanical garden. She uses the garden as an outside laboratory and allows students to catalog wildlife and environmental conditions.

“To be able to look at someone and see them not only learning, but smiling while they’re learning, makes it worth it,” Brown said in a news release. “But, for them to come back later and say the activity outside allowed them to make connections to the class content to then apply in completely different context really made it worth it for me.”

Dr. Brown uniquely uses real-world experiences to teach students that biology is involved in their everyday lives.

One program in particular, the South Carolina Sea Grant Consortium Seeds to Shoreline program allows students to collect seeds from Spartina alterniflora (smooth cordgrass) and grow the grass at the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics before replanting them in coastal estuaries.

The students will soon replant the seedlings at the Huntington Beach State Park in Georgetown County.

“It is a pleasure to work alongside Dr. Brown,” Danny Dorsel, president of the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics, said in a news release. “She is dedicated to providing experiential learning opportunities for GSSM students and meeting the needs of students. A number of years ago, a few students asked Dr. Brown to teach a botany independent study. She eagerly agreed to do so on top of her normal course load. Due to the continual request by students year after year, the botany course is now a staple in our Biology departmental offerings. GSSM, and especially our students, are fortunate to have Dr. Brown on our faculty.”