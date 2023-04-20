WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville woman was one of four people charged in connection with skeletal remains that were found Wednesday in the Kingstree area of Williamsburg County, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Serenity Octavia Jackson, 18, of Hartsville, was arrested and charged with possession/sell/disposal of a stolen vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Javon Armel Chattine, 20, of Georgetown, was arrested and charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, destruction or removal of human remains, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, receiving stolen goods, and financial identity fraud/identity fraud, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jakiel Treyvon Chattine, 19, of Georgetown, was arrested and charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, destruction or removal of human remains, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to deputies.

Marquise Tyron Mitchum, 18, of Andrews, was arrested and charged with murder, possession/sell/disposal of a stolen vehicle, criminal conspiracy, destruction or removal of human remains, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and financial identity fraud/identity fraud, deputies said.

Investigators determined the victim was lured into an abandoned home on McAlister Road on April 11 where he was ambushed and allegedly shot by Javon Chattine, Jakiel Chattine and Mitchum.

The suspects allegedly lured the victim to the house with a fake Tinder account “to entice the victim into believing he was meeting a female at this house for sex,” according to the warrants.

The victim was last seen in Georgetown County April 11 and was headed towards the Kingstree area.

The victim’s remains were found Wednesday on McAlister Road in Williamsburg County, according to officials.

The suspects allegedly disposed and burned the victim’s body in the woods along McAlister Road and then stole the victim’s belongings, according to the sheriff’s office.

On April 12, Jackson, Javon Chattine and Mitchum were all found in the victim’s vehicle, which was involved in a chase in Georgetown County, according to deputies. Jackson was charged in Georgetown County at the time of the chase.

An investigation by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Jackson and Mitchum both operated the victim’s vehicle in the Kingstree area before the chase, according to the news release.

Mitchum allegedly had the victim’s debit card, which he allegedly tried to use to get $100 out of an ATM, according to arrest warrants.

The remains will be sent for an autopsy. The identity has not been released.

The homicide remains under investigation.