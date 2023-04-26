The City of Hartsville has been awarded the largest grant in the city’s history.

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) —Hartsville has been awarded the largest grant in the city’s history to address a variety of infrastructure needs.

The city said Wednesday in a Facebook that it will receive $8.5 million and an additional $500,000 from its application to the state-funded South Carolina Infrastructure Improvement Plan and Rural Infrastructure Authority.

The city said the process was highly competitive and took months of work from city staff members and partners at the Pee Dee Regional Council of Governments.

The city will use the money to improve/replace its wastewater treatment plant, wastewater lift stations, water pump rooms, and the downtown water tank.

Hartsville has $10 million worth of improvements coming, and City Manager Daniel Moore said the improvements will have zero impact on the city’s debt and will not require any additional taxpayer dollars.

“I want to thank our staff for their dedication and hard work in navigating this process, the Pee Dee Council of Government, and Hanna Engineering for their assistance,” Moore said in the Facebook post. “I would also like to recognize our State and Local representatives, particularly Senator Gerald Malloy and Representatives Robert Williams and Cody Mitchell, for assistance with this and many other projects. Finally, I want to thank our Mayor and City Council, who recognized the significance of this project and what it would mean for our community, allowing us to devote the resources necessary to see this project through.”