HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Coker University broke ground Monday on the “Garrett Bakhsh Fan Den” to honor the fallen Cobra who died on January 2020 in a bar shooting in Hartsville.

Coker University said the stadium seating will honor Bakhsh’s memory and his love for lacrosse.

According to a news release, Bakhsh’s parents, Natalie and Brad Bakhsh, created the Garrett Tazwell Bakhsh Memorial Fund to fund a men’s and women’s lacrosse fieldhouse at Coker University to be named after him.

Garrett Bakhsh / Photo courtesy of Coker University Athletics

Garrett played lacrosse for Coker University after earning a scholarship to play, the release said.

“We wanted to do something because it’s where he would want to be,” Brad Bakhsh said. “It’s where his heart was.”

Coker meant everything to Garrett, Brad continued. “He bonded deeply with his teammates, professors, and coaches during his time here.”

The release said raising money for the stadium seating proved easy for the Bakhsh’s. The couple received donations from friends and family in Maryland and from Garrett’s friends in South Carolina. The couple lives in Maryland and conducts all fundraising events there.

“Everyone was so willing to jump in,” Brad Bakhsh said. The Bakhsh family hope their son’s legacy will inspire current and future Cobras to embrace togetherness, the release said.

Lynn Griffin, Coker University’s vice president for athletics and athletic facilities, worked with the family during the entirety of the project, according to the release.

“Garrett made an impact on Coker’s campus,” Griffin said. “He never met a stranger, and he had a way of making everyone he came in contact with laugh. He lived life to the fullest, and he loved Coker. We will continue working with the family to honor Garrett and his passion for Coker and the lacrosse team.”