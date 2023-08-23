HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge revoked the bond Tuesday for a man accused of murdering two people in a shooting at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville for violating the term of his conditions which included house arrest, according to 4th Circuit Solicitor Wil Rogers.

Davijon McCall was released on a $100,000 bond in 2021. He faces two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

The shootings began just before 2 a.m. during a fight on the dance floor at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville, according to reports. Warrants say one of several suspects “fired numerous rounds into a crowded bar at a subject, to which he shot several other patrons inside the bar.”

Responding officers initially saw three victims: one victim was found in the patio area, another victim was found next to a pool table, and another was found just inside a doorway. There were at least two more wounded inside the door to the left, police said. Other people showed up later at area hospitals with injuries.

Others were also arrested in connection to the incident.