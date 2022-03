HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville police have arrested a man after they say he shot another man in the arm during a family dispute.

Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., police were sent to the area of Myrtle Street for bullet holes in a vehicle and a report of a man having been shot.

Jamal Dukes, 32, was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with attempted murder. He is being held at the Darlington County Detention Center.