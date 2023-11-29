HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have arrested one of two men who allegedly tried to carjack a woman at a Hartsville convenience store on Thanksgiving night.

J’quayvias Wingate was arrested Tuesday and charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and pointing and presenting a firearm, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said. He is in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

According to warrants provided to News13 by the sheriff’s office, the incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday when two armed men approached the woman’s car while she was parked at the Refuel store at 5th St. and W. BoBo Newsome Highway.

Deputies said Wingate displayed a pistol and tried to take the woman’s car, but the two men ran away when she started blowing the car’s horn.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.