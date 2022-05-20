HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was booked into jail Friday on an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting in Hartsville in October 2020.

Clarence Brunson was found in Pennsylvania and brought back to South Carolina by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department.

The charge stems from an incident Oct. 15, 2020 in which Brunson allegedly shot someone in the foot during an argument at Foxes Corner on West Carolina Avenue.

In the incident, the victim said he and Brunson “had words” and then Brunson allegedly pulled out a gun, according to a police report. The gun was fired during a struggle over the weapon and the victim was hit in the right foot.

Police are unsure of what the argument was over, according to the report. Police said the incident was captured on security footage.

Brunson is held in W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center without bond as of Friday evening.