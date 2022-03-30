HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who authorities said was involved in the shooting death of a Hartsville man has been sentenced to 11 years after pleading to a lesser charge, according to authorities.

Zieyre Carroway pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter after the jury indicated that it could not reach an unanimous verdict for a murder charge, according to Fourth Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers. The plea agreement was reached before the judge declared a mistrial.

Carroway, along with Davion Cockfield, was arrested in 2019 in connection to the death of 24-year-old Desmond Coe, of Hartsville.

Marqueze Robinson was charged with murder after investigators said he shot Coe while Coe was on a motorcycle. Reneka Brown, of Hartsville, was also arrested and charged with accessory to the fact to murder after law enforcement said she allowed her vehicle to be used in the commission of a homicide and attempted to hide the vehicle.