HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old man was shot in the arm Wednesday evening by another man in a parking lot in Hartsville, according to police.

Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair said the shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. on Myrtle Street and appeared to be the result of “a family dispute of some sort.” The man’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators are still gathering information, and Blair said it’s unclear what charges will be filed. No other information was immediately available.