HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been arrested and more arrests are expected after a juvenile in Hartsville went missing, according to police.
Aaliyah Haven McClain, 15, has been found safe, police said. She was located at a residence in Laurens County, South Carolina.
McClain was last seen leaving Hartsville High School at the end of the school day on Thursday, police said. She was found safe on Saturday night.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.