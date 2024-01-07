HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been arrested and more arrests are expected after a juvenile in Hartsville went missing, according to police.

Aaliyah Haven McClain, 15, has been found safe, police said. She was located at a residence in Laurens County, South Carolina.

McClain was last seen leaving Hartsville High School at the end of the school day on Thursday, police said. She was found safe on Saturday night.

