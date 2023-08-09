HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A shooting at a Hartsville apartment complex on Sunday happened while the baby and her mother were sitting on a couch in their living room, according to a police report obtained by News13.

The baby was hit in the right cheek by a stray bullet at an apartment on the 500 block of Swift Creek Road. The mother told police she heard gunshots and then saw that her baby had been hit in the face.

Police have arrested Andrew Toney, 45, and charged him with attempted murder and are still looking for Kayne Demarion Herring, 19, in connection with the shooting.

Officers initially responded to the area at about 7 p.m. Sunday after getting a call about shots being fired and a person being hit.

When officers were en route to the area, the report said they were flagged down by a woman who told them that a baby in the back seat of her car had been shot in the face. The mother was in the back seat holding the child.

With EMS and fire units en route, the report said the baby was removed from the vehicle and given first aid until medics arrived. The baby and her mother were then taken to Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center by authorities.

During the investigation, the report said officers found that several buildings were hit in the shooting. One bullet shattered a window, went through a gutter and into the building’s siding. No one was home at the time, and the resident did not want to talk to officers.