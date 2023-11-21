HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — People began lining up before 6 a.m. Tuesday outside the Malloy Law Firm in Hartsville to get a free Thanksgiving turkey.

More than 500 turkeys were given away starting at 8 a.m., and organizers said they hope to make the giveaway an annual event.

News13 photo / Curtis Graham

News13 photo / Curtis Graham

News13 photo / Curtis Graham

News13 photo / Curtis Graham

News13 photo / Curtis Graham

“It always feels good for the ones that are giving, so I get a chance to observe this, get a chance to be a part of this community,” state Sen. Gerald Malloy said. “This is another part of service that’s what life’s most basic question is what are you doing for others?”

The sponsors for this year’s event were:

George Atkins (Yogi Bear)

Rev. Jimmy Beck (One Church)

Lucy & Bo Brown

Coker University

Mayor Casey Hancock

Dr. Michael Harless

Hartsville YMCA

Sen. Gerald Malloy

Rep. Cody Mitchell

Dr. Leroy Robinson

SC Governor’s School of Science and Mathematics

SC Governor’s School of Science and Mathematics Karl Smith, Esq.

Rep. Robert Williams