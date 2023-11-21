HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — People began lining up before 6 a.m. Tuesday outside the Malloy Law Firm in Hartsville to get a free Thanksgiving turkey.
More than 500 turkeys were given away starting at 8 a.m., and organizers said they hope to make the giveaway an annual event.
“It always feels good for the ones that are giving, so I get a chance to observe this, get a chance to be a part of this community,” state Sen. Gerald Malloy said. “This is another part of service that’s what life’s most basic question is what are you doing for others?”
The sponsors for this year’s event were:
- George Atkins (Yogi Bear)
- Rev. Jimmy Beck (One Church)
- Lucy & Bo Brown
- Coker University
- Mayor Casey Hancock
- Dr. Michael Harless
- Hartsville YMCA
- Sen. Gerald Malloy
- Rep. Cody Mitchell
- Dr. Leroy Robinson
SC Governor’s School of Science and Mathematics
- Karl Smith, Esq.
- Rep. Robert Williams
