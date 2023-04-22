HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — News 13’s Annette Peagler was the keynote speaker at Coker University’s Trio Academic Awards Banquet on Thursday.

Peagler’s speech was titled, “Authenticity wins the race.” The program was held at Coker University’s Harris DeLoach Center in Hartsville.

The group is sponsored by Coker University’s student support services and is funded through a grant that was awarded by the U.S. Department of Education for students who come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

To qualify for the program, students must be first-generation, income eligible and/or have a disability. All of the services the program provides are free to participants, and the retention rate is greater than the university’s nonparticipants.

Congratulations to all of the students!