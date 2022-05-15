HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — An overnight fire heavily damaged a business in Hartsville, the city’s fire chief said.
No one was hurt in the fire at 326. S. 5th St., Fire Chief Jeff Burr said.
Hartsville firefighters were called to the fire about 1 a.m. and stayed on the scene for about six hours, Burr said. Eight other agencies assisted in putting out the fire.
The cause is still under investigation, Burr said. No additional information was immediately available.
