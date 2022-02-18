Search warrant finds meth at Hartsville home, 1 charged

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been hit with several drug charges after authorities executed a search warrant on a Hartsville home.

James Bryce Futrell has been booked into jail on charges of third-degree manufacturing or distributing cocaine base, and two charges of possessing other controlled substances. He has received $60,000 in bond.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed the search warrant Thursday on Johnson Street in Hartsville, according to Maj. David Young with the department. Deputies found more than a gram of methamphetamine and eight pills.

Young said the department is not releasing additional information on the case at this time.