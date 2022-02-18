Search warrant finds meth at Hartsville home, 1 charged

Hartsville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

James Futrell (Source: Darlington County Sheriff’s Office)

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been hit with several drug charges after authorities executed a search warrant on a Hartsville home.

James Bryce Futrell has been booked into jail on charges of third-degree manufacturing or distributing cocaine base, and two charges of possessing other controlled substances. He has received $60,000 in bond.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed the search warrant Thursday on Johnson Street in Hartsville, according to Maj. David Young with the department. Deputies found more than a gram of methamphetamine and eight pills.

Young said the department is not releasing additional information on the case at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

What People Are Reading on wbtw.com