HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities plan to test the outdoor sirens around the Robinson Nuclear Plant in Hartsville next week to make sure they are working properly, according to Duke Energy, which operates the plant.

The sirens will sound for five to 30 seconds between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on April 12, and some of the sirens might be tested more than once.

The testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Darlington, Chesterfield and Lee counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

Because it is a test, local broadcast stations will not interrupt regular programming to air Emergency Alert System messages, Duke Energy said. In the event of an emergency, local radio and television stations would broadcast emergency information and instructions.

More information about nuclear emergency preparedness and outdoor warning sirens can be found on Duke Energy’s website.