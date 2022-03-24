HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A student has been arrested after police say they made a threat against a Hartsville school on social media.

On Wednesday, school resource officers in Hartsville discovered a threat circulating on social media against one of the schools and worked with the police department to identify the source of the threat while extra patrol officers and staff made sure the school was safe.

Officers were able to identify the source of the threat before the school day was out, and the person was charged with making terroristic threats and is up for expulsion.

“Make no mistake, we will investigate and prosecute these incidents to the fullest extent, even if the person claims it was a ‘joke’ or a ‘prank’,” The department said in a Facebook post. “We are thankful to have School Resource Officers in the schools that know the students and have investigative experience. They are a big help in investigating these types of incidents.”