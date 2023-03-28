HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Coker University was placed under a shelter-in-place order Tuesday while authorities investigated a suspicious package near the school’s campus, a spokesperson said.
The incident began at about 9:30 a.m., according to Katherine Davis, the associate vice president of strategic communications.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called to investigate and found the package posed no risk, according to the City of Hartsville.
The lockdown was ended at 11:11 a.m., officials said.
No additional information was immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.