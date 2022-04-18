HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person hurt early Monday morning when a firetruck and SUV collided in Hartsville, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened about 12:45 a.m. on Ruby Road near Old Cannon Road when a Kia SUV going north went left of center and hit the Freightliner firetruck, which was traveling south, SCHP Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

The driver of the Kia died, and the driver of the firetruck was taken to a local hospital, Pye said.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.