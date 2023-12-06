HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A $2 million lottery winner in Hartsville plans to use her prize to retire early.

The woman bought the winning $20 Millionaire’s Club scratch-off ticket at the Cruizers IX store at 204 W. Carolina Ave. in Hartsville after stopping in after work to fill up her car with gas, the South Carolina Education Lottery said.

“It was heart racing,” she said, after beating the 1 in 1,260,000 odds of winning the game’s top prize. The are four more top prizes of $2 million remaining in the Millionaire’s Club game.

Cruizers IX received a $20,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.