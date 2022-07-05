KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman suspected of taking a 3-year-old from the home of his legal guardian without permission on Monday could be in the Hartsville area, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

Vanessa Weatherford took Jasper Garcia from the Bethune area on Monday, the sheriff’s office. Weatherford is not the child’s legal guardian.

According to deputies, Jasper was last seen wearing plaid shorts with a blue stripe, a blue t-shirt

with a yellow truck emblem and black-and-blue flip flops. He is about 3-feet-tall and weighs about 35 pounds.

Weatherford is believed to be driving a dark green spray-painted vehicle and could be in or around the towns of Hartsville, Cheraw or Patrick, deputies said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator Mark Smith at 803)-900-6389 or to email mark.smith@kershaw.sc.gov.

