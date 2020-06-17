Harvest Hope Food Bank distributes over 130,000 meals via mobile food pantries

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Harvest Hope Food Bank distributed over 130,000 meals through 24 mobile food pantries across the Pee Dee in April.

These mobile food pantries are designed to bring critical, nutritious food to rural communities with high food insecurity numbers.

Harvest Hope has seen a 125% increase in the amount of food being distributed in the communities of Darlington, Dillon, Lee, and Marion during the COVID-19 crisis.

Harvest Hope Food Bank CEO, Wendy Broderick, says, “We’ve seen a tremendous increase of neighbors who need our help since the COVID-19 crisis began. These mobile pantries bring food straight to these communities to help those impacted by job loss and limited transportation.”

$350,000 worth of produce grown by local farmers will be delivered to food banks across the state, thanks to the efforts of the South Carolina Department of Agriculture.

Eight distributors were selected to participate including Titan Peach Farms, based in Ridge Spring. Titan Peach Farms donated 4,500 twenty pound boxes of fruit and vegetables to Harvest Hope.

If community members would like to make a contribution to help Harvest Hope with its COVID-19 response, please visit harvesthope.org.