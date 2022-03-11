FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Harvest Hope Food Bank is kicking off their “Mac Madness” macaroni and cheese drive to help local families.

The goal is to collect as many boxes and cups of macaroni and cheese as possible from now until April 4, to feed those in need.

“Mac Madness is a way for the local community to come together during a time of competition and rivalry and get involved with our mission of building a hunger-free tomorrow,” Erinn Rowe, Harvest Hope CEO said. “While many people are working to fill out their brackets for the March Madness tournament, it’s also a great opportunity to give back to others.”

The food bank said mac and cheese is one of their most requested items because it has a long shelf life and is easy to make.

Donations can be dropped off in the following areas:

Harvest Hope, 2513 West Lucas Street, Florence

Mattress Firm, 2580 David McLeod Blvd, Florence

Mattress Firm, 2100 West Evans Street, Florence

Mattress Firm, 1280-1 Broad Street, Sumter

Donations can also be made through Harvest Hope’s Amazon Wishlist, or make a financial donation online here. For a donation of $10, you can help provide 5 boxes of macaroni and cheese.

For more information, you can visit the Harvest Hope website here.