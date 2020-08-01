NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to a barn fire on Siskron Drive on Nichols on Friday night.
There were no injuries but the structure was fully destroyed, according to officials.
Loris Fire Department and Fair Fire Department aided on the call.
The fire is under investigation.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- NOT REAL NEWS: A look at fake news shared on social media this week
- HCFR: Crews dispatched to barn fire in Nichols Friday night
- Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas while Florida battens down
- Horry County Beach Patrol warns of rip currents as Hurricane Isaias forms
- Florence School District Three reopening plans