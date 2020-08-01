HCFR: Crews dispatched to barn fire in Nichols Friday night

NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to a barn fire on Siskron Drive on Nichols on Friday night.

There were no injuries but the structure was fully destroyed, according to officials.

Loris Fire Department and Fair Fire Department aided on the call.

The fire is under investigation.

