NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue responded to a call where a vehicle struck a tree in Nichols Sunday morning.

The call happened around 7:34 a.m. at John Alex Lane and S. Nichols Highway.

Injuries are being reported after the vehicle caught fire and was extinguished.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.

There is no further information. Count on News13 for more updates.

