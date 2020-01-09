‘He had a heart of gold’: Family, Latta residents mourn death of killed Florence airport officer

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of people from across the Pee Dee mourned the death of Florence Regional Airport Officer Jackson Winkeler on Wednesday.

He was shot and killed early Sunday morning and a visitation was held for him Wednesday evening at Pyerian Baptist Church in the rural neighborhood he grew up in called Floyd Dale. It’s a few miles west of downtown Latta. A police and firefighter escort brought his body to the church.

Family, friends and other Dillon County residents gathered to pay their respects to a man many say gave so much to them.

“We’re going to miss Jackson,” said Kevin Winkeler, who is Jackson’s uncle. “Everyone in this community is going to miss Jackson. Everyone in Dillon County is going to miss Jackson. He was just a good guy.”

For many in Floyd Dale, there was one person they say they could always count on: Jackson Winkeler.

“He was helping this lady with a flat tire in the rain one day,” said Cheryl Rogers, who lives near the Winkeler family. “It didn’t matter what it was.”

Police say the Florence airport officer was shot during a traffic stop early Sunday morning and died. He was 26 years old. James Edward Bell, who’s from Florida, faces several charges in the shooting, including murder.

Rogers says she’ll remember how kind Winkeler was.

“I knew him ever since he was a little fella,” she said. “Jackson was a good boy. He’d help anybody. He had a heart of gold.”

Kevin Winkeler says he’ll remember how passionate his nephew was to be a police officer, like at 5:30 one morning.

“Jackson calls and says, ‘Uncle Kevin, what are you doing up this early?'” said Kevin. “I said, ‘Going to work. What are you doing up this early?’ He said, ‘I’ve been patrolling.’ He was doing what he loved to do and he passed on doing what he loved to do.”

Winkeler enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also served as a Latta firefighter.

His uncle says the strength of the greater Latta community will help the family get through its tragic loss.

“It’s shocking to our family and we are dealing with it,” he said. “With the Lord, we will make it through this and it’s going to all work out.”

Officer Winkeler’s funeral will be held Thursday morning at 11 in the Florence Center.