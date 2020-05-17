Head-on wreck in Marion County kills one, three others taken to hospital: SCHP

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person was killed and three others were taken to a hospital after a head-on collision in Marion County, troopers say.

The two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 41 near Hubert Baxley Road around 11:05 a.m., according to Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A Toyota SUV was heading north on Highway 41 when it crossed the center line and struck a Chevrolet Cavalier head on, Corporal Collins said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was killed in the wreck, troopers say. Two others in the Chevrolet were taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Toyota was also taken to a local hospital.

The name of the person killed has not been released yet. The wreck is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.

